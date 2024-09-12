PFG Investments LLC Buys New Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.