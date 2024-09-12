PFG Investments LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of VBK stock opened at $252.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
