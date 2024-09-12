PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,817 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 234,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 165.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 480,537 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $259,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.33 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

