PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 420,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $17.47 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

