PFG Investments LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,827.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,768.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,702.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

