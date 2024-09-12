PFG Investments LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $189.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.