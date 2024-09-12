PFG Investments LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

STWD opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

