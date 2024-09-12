PFG Investments LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Verona Pharma worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

