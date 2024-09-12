PFG Investments LLC Has $672,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.1 %

FNV stock opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73, a PEG ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

