PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

