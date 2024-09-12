PFG Investments LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

