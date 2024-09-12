PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 103,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 120,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.46.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNC

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.