PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

