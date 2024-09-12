PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after buying an additional 261,660 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,434,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,465,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $6,700,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 413,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 89,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariston Services Group bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,512,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

