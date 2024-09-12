PFG Investments LLC Sells 4,870 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,778 shares of company stock worth $14,892,738. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.58.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

