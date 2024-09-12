PFG Investments LLC Trims Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in International Paper by 66,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,810,000. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $809,922 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

