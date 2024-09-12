PFG Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $116.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $118.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.51.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.