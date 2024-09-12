Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Critical Comparison

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pfizer has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pfizer and Kazia Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $55.17 billion 3.04 $2.12 billion ($0.06) -494.00 Kazia Therapeutics $20,000.00 481.99 -$13.78 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Kazia Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pfizer and Kazia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 0 8 6 1 2.53 Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pfizer presently has a consensus price target of $34.54, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Kazia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 446.90%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than Pfizer.

Profitability

This table compares Pfizer and Kazia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer -4.66% 8.42% 3.52% Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pfizer beats Kazia Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. It also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Litfulo, Velsipity, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, Somavert, Ngenla, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Bosulif, Mektovi, Padcev, Adcetris, Talzenna, Tukysa, Elrexfio, Tivdak, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and BioNTech SE. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma. It is also developing EVT801, a small molecule targeted therapeutic vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

