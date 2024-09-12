PG&E Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,714 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 9,178 put options.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PG&E by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in PG&E by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 183,767 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $2,153,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in PG&E by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,868,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 567,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.