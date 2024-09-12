PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.14

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and traded as high as $48.00. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 2,547 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.33. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 89.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,320.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,076.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.11 per share, with a total value of $35,320.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,076.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ellida Mcmillan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,400.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,022 shares of company stock worth $92,232 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN makes up 3.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 7.05% of PhenixFIN worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

