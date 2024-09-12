Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Raised to $37.00 at Compass Point

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Compass Point from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

PECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

