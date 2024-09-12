Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
