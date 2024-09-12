Pier Capital LLC Has $735,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $361.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $378.89.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,643 shares of company stock worth $113,637,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.15.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

