Pier Capital LLC Purchases 5,478 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dynatrace by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $5,546,000. Crestline Management LP raised its position in Dynatrace by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Dynatrace by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DT opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

