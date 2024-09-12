PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.71

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.47. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 171,208 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 27,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Stories

