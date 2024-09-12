PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.71

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.47. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 171,208 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
