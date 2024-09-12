Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $3.10

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

NYSE PL opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $565.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,537,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 261,019 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 252,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 207,558 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.