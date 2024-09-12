Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Powell Industries worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $1,628,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $162.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average of $156.41. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,224,552 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.