Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

