Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Shares of PINC opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Premier has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $346,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 19,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $403,310.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $346,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,312 shares of company stock worth $3,154,400 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Premier by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Premier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

