Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.