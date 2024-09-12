Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 47,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $192.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

