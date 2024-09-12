Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 59,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

