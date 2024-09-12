Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. CNB Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

