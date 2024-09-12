Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,993 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 172.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.41 million, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $31.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

