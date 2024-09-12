Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,223 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 66,084 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MYE stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $497.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

