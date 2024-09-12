Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,751 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,809,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SpartanNash Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SPTN opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.39. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.