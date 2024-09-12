Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 216 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 96.8% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI opened at $254.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average of $217.24.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.67.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,409.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

