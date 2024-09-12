Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

