Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 329 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,917,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,079,000 after buying an additional 119,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,348,000 after purchasing an additional 380,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,077,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,474,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,407,000 after buying an additional 305,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $229.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

