Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 931 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,143,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $481.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.91 and its 200 day moving average is $560.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.62 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.