Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

