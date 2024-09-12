Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 96,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

