Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273,167 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 760,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

