Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.26% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $58.64.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

