Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $139.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $149.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

