Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

