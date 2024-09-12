Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 439 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $493,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,297 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

