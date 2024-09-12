Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

