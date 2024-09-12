Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FDV stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

