Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.